For the drive home in Muscatine: Increasing clouds with showers arriving sometime after midnight. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Muscatine folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Saturday, there is a 59% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
May. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
