Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
May. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
