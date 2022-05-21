 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing later on. Low 42F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

