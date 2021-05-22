Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
