This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
May. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
Very warm and and windy during the day, but a cold front will be working across the state tonight and Friday. Severe storms are expected in spots. Here's the latest on the threats and timing.
Small chance of rain during the day today, but a much better chance expected tonight. See when rain is most likely and who has a chance of seeing severe storms in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Cold front moving across Iowa Friday, lingering rain chance and chilly temperatures for the weekend
Already cooler today than yesterday, but the coldest temperatures are yet to come. See when and where rain is most likely today through the weekend and how chilly it will get in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Rain just in eastern Iowa today, but a chance of severe storms returns for most of the state Thursday
Rain will exit Iowa this morning, but we won't stay dry for long. Another cold front will bring showers & possibly severe storms for late Thursday afternoon and evening. Here's the latest information.
Warming up across Iowa Monday, but with a cold front arriving Tuesday, cooler temps are expected along with showers and storms. A few may see damaging wind and hail. Here's the latest information.
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
