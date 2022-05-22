 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

