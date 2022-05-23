 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Mostly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

