Muscatine's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 56F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Muscatine folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 89% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
May. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
