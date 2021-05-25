May. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 63F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.