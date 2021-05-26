Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 89% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
May. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
