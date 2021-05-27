May. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

For the drive home in Muscatine: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures in Muscatine will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.