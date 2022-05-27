May. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

Muscatine's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Muscatine community. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.