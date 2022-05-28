This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Mostly clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
May. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
