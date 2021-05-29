This evening in Muscatine: A few clouds from time to time. Low 43F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Muscatine community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
May. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
