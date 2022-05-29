Muscatine's evening forecast: Cloudy and windy early, becoming partly cloudy late. Low 69F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Looking ahead, the Muscatine area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 71-degree low is forecasted. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
May. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
