This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
May. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
