May. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

