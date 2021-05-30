For the drive home in Muscatine: Overcast. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Muscatine area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
