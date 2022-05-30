This evening's outlook for Muscatine: A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Looking ahead, the Muscatine area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
May. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain will spread across Iowa today, peak tonight, and then gradually decrease Wednesday. See when rain is most likely and what temperatures are expected in our area in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Severe storms possible in western and central Iowa for Memorial Day, threat shifts to eastern Iowa Tuesday
Damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are possible this evening across central and western Iowa. The chance continues for eastern Iowa Tuesday. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
For most in the state, Thursday is looking like a drier day than Wednesday. That is not the case for far eastern Iowa though. Find out when the rain chance will end for us in our updated forecast.
Rain likely for all of Iowa today. Storms are expected in the eastern part of the state and a couple could produce hail and damaging wind. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details.
Friday will be our coolest day in Iowa with temperatures only going up through Monday. A chance of severe storms returns Sunday and Monday. Here's your complete Memorial Day weekend forecast.
Warming up across Iowa Monday, but with a cold front arriving Tuesday, cooler temps are expected along with showers and storms. A few may see damaging wind and hail. Here's the latest information.
This evening in Muscatine: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low around 60F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday, the for…
It will be a warm day in Muscatine. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. We'll see sunshine tod…
Muscatine folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. The area will see…
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.