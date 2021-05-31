 Skip to main content
May. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening in Muscatine: Considerable cloudiness. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Muscatine. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

