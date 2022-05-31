This evening in Muscatine: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low around 60F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Muscatine will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
May. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Severe storms possible in western and central Iowa for Memorial Day, threat shifts to eastern Iowa Tuesday
Damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are possible this evening across central and western Iowa. The chance continues for eastern Iowa Tuesday. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
For most in the state, Thursday is looking like a drier day than Wednesday. That is not the case for far eastern Iowa though. Find out when the rain chance will end for us in our updated forecast.
Rain likely for all of Iowa today. Storms are expected in the eastern part of the state and a couple could produce hail and damaging wind. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details.
Friday will be our coolest day in Iowa with temperatures only going up through Monday. A chance of severe storms returns Sunday and Monday. Here's your complete Memorial Day weekend forecast.
Rain will spread across Iowa today, peak tonight, and then gradually decrease Wednesday. See when rain is most likely and what temperatures are expected in our area in our updated forecast.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. The area will see th…
Warming up across Iowa Monday, but with a cold front arriving Tuesday, cooler temps are expected along with showers and storms. A few may see damaging wind and hail. Here's the latest information.
This evening in Muscatine: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low around 60F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday, the for…
It will be a warm day in Muscatine. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. We'll see sunshine tod…
Muscatine folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. The area will see…