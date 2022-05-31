 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening in Muscatine: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low around 60F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Muscatine will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

