Muscatine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 40F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Muscatine people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
May. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.