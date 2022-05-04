May. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

For the drive home in Muscatine: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 48F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Muscatine area. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 82% chance of rain. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.