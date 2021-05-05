Muscatine's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Muscatine area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
May. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
