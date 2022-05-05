This evening in Muscatine: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low around 50F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
