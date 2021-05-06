 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

May. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

{{featured_button_text}}

Muscatine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Storms and floods resurface relics from Gulf Coast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News