Muscatine's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Muscatine. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
May. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
