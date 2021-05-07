 Skip to main content
May. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

May. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening in Muscatine: A mostly clear sky. Low 38F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

Local Weather

