May. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

For the drive home in Muscatine: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Muscatine. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

