This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Rain. Low 41F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Muscatine area. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 86% chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
