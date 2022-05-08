Muscatine's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, Muscatine folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Very windy conditions are expected Monday in Muscatine, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
May. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
