Nov. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening in Muscatine: A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Muscatine Tuesday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.