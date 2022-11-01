 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

For the drive home in Muscatine: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Muscatine. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

