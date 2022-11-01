For the drive home in Muscatine: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Muscatine. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures right where they should be for late October today. Warming up for Friday. Find out how much temps will rise and when our next chance of rain is in our updated forecast.
Warming up today with temperatures climbing above normal for this time of year. Will the warming trend continue for Saturday and Sunday? Will rain stay away? Find out in our weekend forecast.
Chance of showers today, but it looks like more will be staying dry than seeing rain. How's trick-or-treating looking? We've got your full Halloween forecast right here.
Get ready for a very nice afternoon with high temperatures around 15 degrees above normal for the first day of November. Even warmer for Wednesday! Find out how much in our latest forecast.
Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Models are sugges…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Muscatine area. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
This evening in Muscatine: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Muscatine will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach …
Muscatine people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Muscatine area. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. It should be a f…
This evening in Muscatine: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Folks in th…