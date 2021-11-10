For the drive home in Muscatine: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 45F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Muscatine: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Musca…
Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
This evening in Muscatine: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low near 40F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expect…
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees…
For the drive home in Muscatine: A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It lo…
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Muscatine a…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in t…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Muscatine area will see highs in the 60s tom…