Nov. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

For the drive home in Muscatine: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 45F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

