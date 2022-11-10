Nov. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

Muscatine's evening forecast: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. It will be a cold day in Muscatine Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.