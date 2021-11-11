Nov. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, Muscatine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.