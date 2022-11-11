Nov. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

Muscatine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Muscatine Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.