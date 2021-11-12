Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Muscatine will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
