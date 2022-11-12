 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

For the drive home in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Muscatine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

