Nov. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 32F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Sunday, Muscatine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.

