Nov. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

This evening in Muscatine: Mostly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Muscatine will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.