This evening in Muscatine: Mostly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Muscatine will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
A strong cold front will be making its way from west to east across Iowa today bringing tumbling temperatures, a good chance of rain, and a few severe storms. Here's everything you need to know.
Get ready for a remarkably warm day today with highs in the low to mid 70s. Dry conditions as well, but rain is coming back for Thursday. A couple severe storms can't be ruled out. Full details here.
No umbrella needed if you'll be hitting the polls today. Temperatures are going up in a big way Wednesday! Find out how warm it will get and when rain will return in our latest forecast.
Cooler today than Sunday, but right where we should be for early November. Seasonable temperatures tonight as well. What temperatures are expected for Election Day? Any chance of rain? Find out here.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine today. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees to…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Muscatine Saturday, with temperatures…
Muscatine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temper…
Feeling completely different today compared to yesterday! Not only are temperatures well below normal, breezy conditions are making it feel even colder. Here's how cold it will get tonight & Saturday.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Muscatine community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic…