This evening in Muscatine: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 26F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Muscatine will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
