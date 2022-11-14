Muscatine's evening forecast: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Tuesday, Muscatine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
