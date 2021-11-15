Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 30F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on muscatinejournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
