Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Wednesday, Muscatine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Nov. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
