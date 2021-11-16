 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Nov. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

{{featured_button_text}}

Muscatine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers later at night. Low near 45F. S winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Debris flies across road amid tornado in Long Island

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News