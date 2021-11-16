Muscatine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers later at night. Low near 45F. S winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, Muscatine temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
