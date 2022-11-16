 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 22F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, Muscatine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News