This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 22F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, Muscatine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
