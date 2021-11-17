Nov. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, Muscatine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.