For the drive home in Muscatine: Cloudy. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . A 17-degree low is forecasted. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.
Nov. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's going to be feeling AND looking like winter today in Iowa! A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for many. See when snow is most likely today and tomorrow and how much is expected to fall here.
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
Slightly warmer, but temps still below normal today. Snow showers will start to push back in late tonight and will continue through Tuesday. See when snow is most likely and how much is expected here.
Still a chance of snow today as a cold front works over us. It's going to get even colder behind it. Track the snow and see what temperatures and wind chills are expected for Friday here.
Not as much activity as yesterday, but snow will still be around today. Looking dry for Thursday, but still cold and windy. Find out how much more snow is expected and what it's going to feel like here.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscatine today. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degr…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine today. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees to…
Muscatine's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Muscatine Saturday, with temperatures…
Muscatine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temper…
Feeling completely different today compared to yesterday! Not only are temperatures well below normal, breezy conditions are making it feel even colder. Here's how cold it will get tonight & Saturday.