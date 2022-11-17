Nov. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

For the drive home in Muscatine: Cloudy. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . A 17-degree low is forecasted. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.