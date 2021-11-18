Nov. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: A mostly clear sky. Low 22F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Muscatine residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit muscatinejournal.com.