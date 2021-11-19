 Skip to main content
Nov. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine

Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Muscatine area. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.

