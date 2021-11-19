Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Muscatine area. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Muscatine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit muscatinejournal.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Muscatine: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 32F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Sunday, Muscatine people shou…
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 t…
It will be a cold day in Muscatine, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 …
Muscatine people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Muscatine area. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 deg…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscatine today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 3…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Muscatine today. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Muscatine area Monday. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees toda…
Tonight's weather conditions in Muscatine: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 30F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing…