Nov. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Muscatine

For the drive home in Muscatine: Clear skies. Very cold. Low 13F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Muscatine tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Muscatine could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit muscatinejournal.com for more weather updates.

